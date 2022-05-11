Inter player ratings against Juventus: tireless Perisic wins it for Inter

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Inter have Ivan Perisic to thank for winning the Coppa Italia final against Juventus, as the winger scored twice during extra time to give Simone Inzaghi’s a decisive edge, paving the way for their second silverware of the season.

The Croat put on a brilliant performance and, after having run up and down the left flank for 90 minutes, he was able to once again prove decisive when fatigue started to emerge amongst the other players on the pitch.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS vs JUVENTUS

Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6.5, D’Ambrosio 5.5 (63′ Dimarco 6.5); Darmian 6 (63′ Dumfries 5.5), Barella 7, Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 6.5 (91′ Vidal 6), Perisic 7; Lautaro Martinez 6 (91′ Sanchez 6), Dzeko 5.5 (63′ Correa 6).

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Ivan Perisic

While his side’s fourth and final goal will be making the headlines, Perisic showed all his experience and clinicality by sending the penalty that broke the balance during extra time at the roof of the net. Once again, the Croat has proved instrumental to the Nerazzurri’s success, not only by putting his name on the scoresheet, with his third and fourth goal in the last two weeks, but also inspiring his teammates with yet another tireless display.