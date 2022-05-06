Inter survive Empoli scare to go top of Serie A

Inter suffered a scare at home to Empoli on Friday evening, with their Serie A title hopes temporarily in tatters before coming roaring back to beat the Azzurri 4-2 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Having fallen 2-0 behind in the first half, the Nerazzurri fought back to win and go top of the table. AC Milan can retake top spot away to Hellas Verona on Sunday evening.

A familiar face in Andrea Pinamonti put the champions behind, before Kristjan Asllani doubled Empoli’s lead. Simone Romagnoli turned into his own goal to give Inter a lifeline, and Lautaro Martinez levelled on the stroke of half time.

Lautaro netter again in the second half to put the hosts ahead and Alexis Sanchez killed things off in stoppage time.