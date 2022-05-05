Inter target Ekitike as Scamacca and Nunez prove difficult

Reims striker Hugo Ekitike has emerged as a transfer target for Inter this summer, as preferred options Gianluca Scamacca and Darwin Nunez may prove too difficult.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are set to revamp their attack next season and will look to move on Alexis Sanchez at the end of his contract, with the Chilean considered an unnecessary luxury.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez may also be cashed in on to raise much-needed funds, and sporting director Beppe Marotta had hoped to use this to bring in Benfica star Nunez.

However, the Uruguayan’s scintillating form has attracted interest from across Europe and it’s felt that Inter have conceded defeat in attempting to match the financial might of other competitors.

The Nerazzurri have also had a long-standing interest in Sassuolo’s Scamacca and discussions have already begun with the Neroverdi, but his €40 million valuation is proving a stumbling block.

Instead, Inter may focus on 19-year-old Ekitike with a view to moulding him for the future, and blooding him in with veteran striker Edin Dzeko. The Serie A champions are hoping to negotiate a discounted deal for the Frenchman and will open talks with Reims.