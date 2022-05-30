Inter target Gvardiol as potential Bastoni replacement

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol could potentially replace Alessandro Bastoni at Inter in the summer.

The Italian international has been linked with a transfer to the English Premier League and the Croatian starlet has been identified as a player with similar characteristics to the 23-year-old.

Tuttosport reports that Inter directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are interested in bringing Gvardiol to Italy and see him as an option for the short as well as long term.

The Croat is a versatile defender that can play at centre-back as well as left-back and he already plays in a defensive trio for RB Leipzig under Coach Domenico Tedesco.

Gvardiol played 29 German Bundesliga matches in the 2021/22 season and he also made six appearances for the German club in the Europa League as they reached the semi-finals.

He has also represented his native Croatia at senior level and he has earned 10 caps including four appearances for the Vatreni at the 2020 European Championship.