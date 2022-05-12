Inzaghi set to extend Inter contract

Inter are preparing to offer coach Simone Inzaghi a new contract after he led them to Coppa Italia glory.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Nerazzurri hierarchy have been impressed with Inzaghi’s work since replacing Antonio Conte last summer, and have scheduled a meeting at the club’s Viale della Liberazione headquarters at the end of the season.

Inzaghi will be offered a new deal that will run until the summer of 2024, with an option for a further season, whilst his salary will be increased to €4 million per year plus bonuses.

The former Lazio tactician oversaw a 4-2 victory after extra-time against Juventus on Wednesday, as Inter sealed the Coppa Italia, whilst they remain in the hunt to retain the Scudetto.

Meanwhile, the talks over Inzaghi’s contract will be followed by plans for the summer transfer window, with President Steven Zhang ready to discuss targets with the coach and the senior management team ahead of the new campaign.