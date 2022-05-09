Juventus and Italy great Tardelli defends Allegri

Marco Tardelli has come to the defence of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and his pragmatic approach to football.

The 54-year-old tactician has secured Champions League football for the 2022/23 campaign but he has still earned criticism for the way his Bianconeri teams play.

However, former Juventus and Italy star Tardelli has stood up for Allegri, and he also pointed out that fellow Italian and Real Madrid tactician Carlo Ancelotti is not an idealist like Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

“Why, does Ancelotti play like Guardiola,” Tardelli said in La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It is the question of having the players, not the coach. I am an Allegri sympathiser, for sure. I always have been.

“In previous years, when he won, everybody shut up and he did well. Now that he is not in the running for the scudetto, it is still his fault.”

Tardelli won several trophies at Juventus under the conservative Giovanni Trapattoni and he is not a fan of the attacking approaches of teams like Fiorentina and Sassuolo.

“Fiorentina and Sassuolo play better than Juventus but they have 15-20 points less,” he said. “In football, collecting points counts.”