Juventus consider move for Manchester City star

As they search for a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

Veteran defender Chiellini has confirmed his departure after 17 years at the club, with a move to MLS imminent, and the Bianconeri are seeking a high-level alternative as they aim for a first Scudetto in three years next term.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are weighing up a surprise move for Laporte, on the back of sporting director Federico Cherubini’s trip to England earlier this month.

Whilst any deal for Laporte would be extremely expensive, the Spain international is not considered indispensable by City after Ruben Dias and John Stones established themselves as the first choice centre-back pairing en route to a Premier League title win.

Laporte, 28, joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2017 and has made 155 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, lifting the Premier League four times in addition to the FA Cup.