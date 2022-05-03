Juventus consider signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Paredes

Leandro Paredes has become a option for Juventus to reinforce the midfield in the summer.

The Argentine has been battled with injuries in 2011/22, limiting the central midfielder to 15 Ligue 1 appearances for the campaign, and he is contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023.

Meanwhile, Juventus have secured Champions League football for 2022/23 and they have intentions to bolster their midfield depth.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are unlikely to offer Paredes a wage that is close to €7 million per season like he earns at Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Bianconeri would be able to offer greater playing time than what he has accumulated with Les Parisiens.

The Argentinian was a regular starter in the second half of the 2018/19 season for the French club after arriving from Russian team Zenit Saint Petersburg but he has earned less playing due to limited opportunities as well as fitness issues.

Paredes has scored three goals in 113 competitive appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since January 2019.