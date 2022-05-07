Juventus crowned Serie A Femminile champions for fifth consecutive season

Juventus Women have been crowned Serie A Femminile champions for the fifth straight season and with one round of fixtures still to play.

Joe Montemurro successfully led the Bianconere to yet another Serie A Femminile title, meaning their 100 percent winning record in the competition continues, having been crowned champions in each of their five years since they entered the league. This season is Montemurro’s first after succeeding Rita Guarino on the bench in Piemonte last summer.

Juventus made sure of the title on Saturday, beating Sassuolo 3-1 in Turin. Roma‘s 8-0 demolition of Sampdoria wasn’t enough, with the Giallorosse five points behind in second.

Juventus will now turn their attention to May 22, when they take on current Coppa Italia Femminile champions Roma in this season’s final.

The Giallorosse, incidentally, sealed Women’s Champions League football with their win over Samp.

