Juventus hope to move Kean on to Arsenal or West Ham

Juventus are reluctant to retain striker Moise Kean next season and will look to move him back to the Premier League, despite having an obligation to buy him from Everton.

The Italy international arrived from the Toffees last summer on a two-year loan at €7 million, with an agreement in place to buy him outright next year for €28m.

However, according to Tuttosport, Kean’s underwhelming return to Turin has prompted Juventus to seek ways to get out of keeping him, including by trying to offload him to interested parties in the Premier League, namely Arsenal and West Ham United.

Bianconeri director Federico Cherubini flew out to London this week and used his trip to garner interest in Kean, with a view to honouring the agreement with Everton before immediately selling Kean.

Should a suitor be found, Juventus will complete the signing a year in advance and then move him back to England, with London rivals Arsenal and West Ham long-term admirers.