Juventus intend to sign Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli wants to make some serious improvements to the quality of the Bianconeri midfield and he intends to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

La Vecchia Signora have secured Champions League football for the 2022/23, but they have failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2010/11, the first season under the presidency of Agnelli.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Juventus will need to offer Lazio president Claudio Lotito at least €70 million for Milinkovic-Savic and he is not interested in entertaining any swap deals or other players to lower the transfer fee.

The Bianconeri are close to bring Paul Pogba back to Italy after six seasons with English giants Manchester United and Agnelli also wants to have the Frenchman play alongside the Serbian international.

Milinkovic-Savic has scored 57 goals in 292 competitive matches for Lazio since he joined from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2015 and he starred in the Aquile’s victory against Atalanta in the 2019 Coppa Italia Final.