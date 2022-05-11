Juventus player ratings vs Inter: Chiellini delivers another defensive masterclass

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Juventus thought they had their first seasonal trophy within their grasp after turning around Inter’s early goal in the Coppa Italia final, but they ended up losing 4-2 after extra time.

Despite closing the first half ahead, the Nerazzurri strikers had been ineffective for most of the time, as they repeatedly struggled to overcome Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs De Ligt, a solid defensive partnership that managed to prevent the likes of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez from creating serious threats.

JUVENTUS PLAYER RATINGS vs INTER

Perin 6; Danilo 5.5 (41′ Morata 6.5), De Ligt 6.5, Chiellini 7 (84′ Arthur 6), Alex Sandro 6.5; Zakaria 5.5 (67′ Locatelli 6); Rabiot 5.5; Cuadrado 5.5, Dybala 6.5, Bernardeschi 5.5 (67′ Bonucci 5); Vlahovic 6.5

JUVENTUS PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Giorgio Chiellini

Given a start by Massimilano Allegri for the first time in almost a month, the Italian centre-back didn’t need to shake off any rust as he looked fully focused and more fit then ever, limiting both Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez during a first half that saw him also acting as a guiding light for his defensive partner Matthijs De Ligt. Inter scored twice after he was subbed off, and it’s hard to take it as a coincidence.