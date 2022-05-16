Juventus prepare for Pogba return

Paul Pogba could return to Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United but he will have to take a significant pay cut if he decides to return to Italy.

The 29-year-old will leave the Red Devils at the end of the season on a free transfer and it is becoming probable that the French international will rejoin the club he played for from 2012 to 2016.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are offering a contract for three years worth €7.5 million per season plus bonuses, which is substantially lower than the €17.8m that he earns at Manchester United.

Pogba has played 20 English Premier League matches this season, scoring one goal and supplying nine assists. However, seven of those assists came in the opening four rounds and he has battled with muscular injuries throughout the campaign.

The French international won four Serie A titles when he was at Juventus and he also played in the Bianconeri’s defeat to Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League Final.