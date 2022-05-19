Juventus target Gabriel and may send Arthur to Arsenal

With Giorgio Chiellini confirming his departure at the end of the season, Juventus have begun their hunt for a new centre-back and will focus on Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have sent director Federico Cherubini to London to discuss transfers and Gabriel is amongst a number of players being monitored.

The Gunners value the Brazilian defender at €50 million and Juventus’ efforts to sign him could be boosted by Arsenal’s interest in their midfielder Arthur Melo.

Whilst it is believed that the Premier League club’s efforts to sign Brazil international Arthur would not be connected to any deal for his compatriot to go the other way, the funds raised by a sale would strengthen Juventus’ position to move for Gabriel.

Indeed, the North London club failed with an effort to sign Arthur in January and are ready to revisit a deal, and Juventus are not set to stand in the way if a suitable offer comes in.

Elsewhere, Juventus are considering a swap deal that would see Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi arrive in exchange for Daniele Rugani.