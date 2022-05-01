Late Leao strike sends AC Milan closer to the Scudetto

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – After wasting a number of chances, AC Milan found a late winner to beat Fiorentina 1-0 and open a five-point gap over second-placed Inter at the top of Serie A.

Rafael Leao scored eight minutes from time and reinforced the Rossoneri’s lead at Serie A’s summit, as they are now seven points away from securing their 19th Scudetto.

Following a scoreless first half, which saw the two sides miss their best chances with Igor and Olivier Giroud, the hosts piled more pressure and forced some nice saves from Pietro Terracciano, who did his best to stop the Diavolo’s attacks, at least until the closing minutes.

In fact, it was a slip from the Viola goalkeeper to pave the way for Milan’s winner, as Terracciano passed the ball straight to Leao, whose clinical finish gave the Rossoneri all three points.