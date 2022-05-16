Lazio chase Sampdoria striker Caputo to support Immobile

Francesco Caputo has been linked with a move to Lazio in the summer as they search for a back-up for Ciro Immobile up front.

Currently owned by Sassuolo, the 34-year-old is on loan at Sampdoria where he has scored 11 goals in 36 Serie A games this season.

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio can sign Caputo for €1.5 million, but Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare would prefer to have a young striker as a reserve to Immobile. However, Aquile tactician Maurizio Sarri approves of the purchase of the veteran forward.

Immobile has scored 27 goals in 31 Serie A matches throughout the 2021/22 season but Sarri has had to make tactical experiments whenever his captain is absent.

Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo was the reserve to Immobile until he left Lazio at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and he has gone on to play for Genoa as well as Inter.

Meanwhile, Vedat Muriqi was sent on loan to Spanish club Mallorca in January after failing to impress in his first 18 months with the Biancocelesti.