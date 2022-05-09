Lazio look for alternatives to Romagnoli

Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari and Hellas Verona centre-back Nicolo Casale have become transfer targets for Lazio as signing Alessio Romagnoli from AC Milan becomes increasingly unlikely.

The 27-year-old is contracted to the Rossoneri until the end of June but he is looking for a move elsewhere, and both the Aquile as well as Barcelona have been interested in signing him as a free agent.

Il Tempo reports that Romagnoli is having difficulty agreeing to terms with Lazio and the Biancocelesti are seeking other alternatives.

Ferrari is a defender with plenty of experience, having played for Crotone and Sampdoria in Serie A in addition to playing for Sassuolo. Purchasing the 29-year-old would not be dissimilar to the acquisition of Francesco Acerbi, who joined Lazio from Sassuolo in 2018 at 30 years of age.

Meanwhile, Casale has gained senior experience at loan deals with Sudtirol, Venezia, and Empoli. However, the 24-year-old has been a revelation in defence for Verona under Igor Tudor and he could be a better option for Lazio in the long term based on his age.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.