Lazio’s Luis Alberto attracts Inter interest

Inter are reportedly interested in purchasing Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto from Lazio.

The 29-year-old has recently been linked with a transfer to Napoli but the Nerazzurri are also keen to add the Spaniard to their own midfield.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Luis Alberto has struggled for consistency under new Lazio tactician Maurizio Sarri. Therefore, Biancocelesti would listen to any substantial offers for the midfielder and then search for players who are more likely to fit into Sarri’s system.

Meanwhile, Inter are looking to bolster their midfield options and joining the Nerazzurri would allow the Spanish playmaker to be reunited with former Aquile coach Simone Inzaghi.

Luis Alberto has been with Lazio since 2016, scoring 36 goals and supplying 48 assists in 173 Serie A matches.

However, his relationship with the club hierarchy has deteriorated in recent years after he criticised the club’s purchase of an airplane in November 2020.

The Spaniard is contracted to Lazio until June 2025.

