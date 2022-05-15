Leao leads Milan past Atalanta and within a point of the Serie A title

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan): Stefano Pioli and his AC Milan side moved within just one point of the Serie A title on Sunday evening as they beat Atalanta 2-0 in front of a packed-out San Siro.

AC Milan moved within a point of the Scudetto with a win over Atalanta this evening, and we had @ConJClancy at a rocking San Siro for #FIFattheGames.#MilanAtalanta #SerieA pic.twitter.com/nZC5rjfoLs — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) May 15, 2022

The atmosphere had been building long before kick off was ever in sight, with the area around the stadium filled with queues before the gates had even opened and some way more than two hours prior to kick off. The excitement was palpable, though that grew slightly more nervy as the first half worse on, still goalless.

Having not really found a way to trouble Juan Musso in the Atalanta goal in the opening 45 minutes, Rafael Leao was Milan’s biggest threat. He was largely limited to shooting from long range though, and never threatened the Argentinian goalkeeper.

It was Leao, fittingly, who opened the scoring just shy of the hour mark. Although Atalanta wanted a foul to be called in their favour, the exciting Portuguese forward roared through on Musso’s goal and finished beneath the Atalanta No.1 to allow the Rossoneri, causing the San Siro to erupt.

That noise was bettered yet when Milan got their second, and what a goal it was. Theo Hernandez won the ball in his usual left-back position before embarking on a mazing run forward. First charging diagonally forward and towards the right, he then cut back onto his favoured left foot, steamed towards the box and finished perfectly past Musso.

From then La Dea had no real way back, and the chances that had fallen Duvan Zapata’s way prior to the Frenchman’s goal didn’t look like being carved out again.

Milan are now just one point away from getting their hands on the Scudetto. They play at Sassuolo on the final day of the season, though Inter failing to win away to Cagliari on Sunday night could see the Rossoneri crowned champions before stepping onto the pitch next weekend.

