Lecce and Cremonese promoted to Serie A, Monza crumble on final day
Conor Clancy Date:6th May 2022 at 11:22pm
Serie A will have Lecce and Cremonese among its 20 teams in 2022/23, following their promotion from Serie B being confirmed on Friday evening.

The Pugliese side secured their return to the top flight having been relegated in 2020/21, spending two seasons in Serie B. Cremonese, from Cremona in Lombardia and bordering Emilia-Romagna. They were last in Serie A in the 1995/96 campaign.

Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani’s Monza again blew the chance to gain automatic promotion and will now have to negotiate their way through Serie B’s fiercely competitive playoffs.

Pisa, Brescia, Ascoli, Benevento, and Perugia join Monza in the playoffs.

 

