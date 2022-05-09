Leicester consider purchase of Torino defender Bremer

Gleison Bremer has been linked with several clubs around Europe and Premier League club Leicester City have become to latest to take an interest in the Torino centre-back.

The 25-year-old has already been linked with the likes of Inter and Bayern Munich among others and the Foxes too are now looking to sign the Brazilian.

According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri remain the favourites to sign Bremer from Torino, but Leicester could have a trick up their sleeve to lure the Granata defender to the Premier League.

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet has spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Il Toro and the Foxes could include him in a transfer deal to bring the Brazilian to England.

Bremer has made 33 Serie A appearances for Torino this season and he has also scored three goals. He is contracted to the club until June 2024.

Meanwhile, Praet has scored twice and supplied two assists in 21 league appearances for the Granata in 2021/22.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.