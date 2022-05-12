Liverpool striker closing in on AC Milan switch

AC Milan are edging closer to securing the signing of Liverpool striker Divock Origi on a free transfer and the deal could be finalised by the end of the month.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Belgium international has agreed the switch in principal and is ready to sign a four-year contract worth €4 million per season.

Origi is out of contract at Anfield this summer and will leave the Premier League club, with an announcement expected on his next club after the Reds take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on 28 May.

However, all signs point to a move to Milan and he has been promised regular first team football up front with Olivier Giroud by coach Stefano Pioli.

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in 2015 but has failed to establish himself as a prominent member of the first team, being limited to 174 appearances in all competitions across his seven seasons at the club.

The 27-year-old has netted 41 goals and lifted the Premier League and the Champions League.