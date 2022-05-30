Manchester United want Inter defender Bastoni

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni could be sold and Manchester United have emerged as the favourites to sign the Italian centre-back.

The Nerazzurri had to sell Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively at the end of the 2020/21 season and they look set to offload more key players as they try to keep the books in balance.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bastoni looks like the next Inter asset to be sold for a substantial amount and Manchester United are currently the club most interested in the defender.

New Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag is apparently an admirer of the Italian international, and after failing to qualify for the 2022/23 Champions League, the English giants want to make further improvements to their squad.

Inter want €60 million for Bastoni, whose contract with the Nerazzurri expires in June 2024, and it is a figure that would put most clubs off but not Manchester United.