Mkhitaryan set for Inter despite late Roma talks

Roma are bracing themselves for the departure of Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the midfielder edges closer to a switch to Inter on a free transfer.

The former Armenia international is out of contract at the Stadio Olimpico next month and is yet to sign new terms, despite becoming a key figure under coach Jose Mourinho.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the newly crowned Europa Conference League champions met Mkhitaryan and his representatives to present him with a new contract on Tuesday, but are unwilling to offer increased wages and it is likely to be rejected.

This would then pave the way for the ex-Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund star to complete a move to Inter, who would be willing to offer more competitive terms.

Indeed, there is growing optimism amongst the Nerazzurri that Mkhitaryan will turn Roma down and give the green light to the move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on an initial loan from Arsenal in 2019, before seeing his contract with the Gunners terminated the following year to allow him to join the Giallorossi permanently.

He has scored 29 goals in 117 appearances for the capital club and started the Europa Conference League Final win over Feyenoord, but was withdrawn through injury in the first half.