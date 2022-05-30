Monza celebrate historic promotion to Serie A

Monza have been promoted to Serie A for the first time in their history after defeating Pisa 4-3 after extra time on Sunday evening and 6-4 on aggregate in the Serie B play-offs.

The Tuscans were 2-0 up in the second leg after just nine minutes thanks to goals from Ernesto Torregrossa and Hjortur Hermannsson but the Lombards came back with goals from Jose Machin and Christian Gytkjaer.

Giuseppe Mastinu put Pisa 3-2 up in the 90th minute and level the scores on aggregate so the match went to extra time due to no away goals rule being implemented.

Luca Marrone and Gytkjaer then scored in extra time to secure the Brianzoli’s place in Serie A with Lecce and Cremonese.

For Monza patron Silvio Berlusconi and CEO Adriano Galliani, this will mark their return to Serie A after their association with AC Milan from 1986 to 2017.

Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 and appointed his brother Paolo as the president of the club.