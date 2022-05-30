Monza plan to sign Torino captain Belotti

Andrea Belotti will be leaving Torino on a free transfer and Monza are planning to make a transfer coup by trying to lure him to the newly-promoted club.

The Biancorossi are in Serie A for the first time in their history after defeating Pisa in the Serie B play-offs and they intend to make a major signing.

According to La Stampa, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani wants to sign some established players to ensure the club’s safety in Serie A and he wants Belotti to lead the Brianzoli attack.

Given Galliani’s past association with AC Milan, he is also assessing players from the Rossoneri that he can bring to Monza.

Belotti has been with Torino since 2015, scoring 113 goals in 251 competitive matches with I Granata, and his contract with Il Toro expires at the end of June.

The 28-year-old has also scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for Italy and he represented the Azzurri when they triumphed at Euro 2020.