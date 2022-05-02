Mourinho wants Dybala at Roma

Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala is all but gone from Juventus after the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign and Roma coach Jose Mourinho would like La Joya to join the Giallorossi.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Inter in the summer but now it seems that there is another option for the Bianconeri forward to stay in Italy.

According to Rai Sport, Mourinho’s interest in Dybala might not be enough to persuade the Argentine into joining Roma and the Juventus striker’s future is likely to be in the English Premier League.

The Friedkin family are planning to give Mourinho €100 million to spend on players to improve the Giallorossi squad but he would save money on a transfer fee for Dybala because the 28-year-old will be a free agent in the end of June.

Dybala has scored nine goals and supplied five assists in 26 Serie A appearances throughout 2021/22 so far.