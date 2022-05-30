Napoli and Barcelona could exchange Koulibaly and Pjanic

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic could be involved in a swap deal between their respective clubs.

The 30-year-old is contracted to the Partenopei until June 2023 but he could leave a year before his contract with the club expires and the club would still be able to make some money from his sale.

According to Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants at least €35 million for Koulibaly, but Barcelona want to lower the price so they plan to include Pjanic in the deal.

Both Koulibaly and Pjanic have the same agent in Fali Ramadani, which should allow transfer discussions between the two clubs to proceed more smoothly.

The Bosnian midfielder has spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas, where he supplied two assists in 20 Super Lig matches.

Pjanic has many years of Serie A experience having played for Roma from 2011 to 2016 and then Juventus from 2016 to 2020.