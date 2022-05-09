Napoli could sell Osimhen to Manchester United to fund transfer activity

Victor Osimhen could be sold to Manchester United as Napoli plan to make reinforcements to their squad for the 2022/23 Champions League campaign.

The Partenopei secured their Champions League qualification after thrashing Sassuolo in Round 35 of Serie A action but they are considering selling their star striker in order to improve their squad overall.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli want €110 million for Osimhen and Manchester United are currently the ones most likely to meet that request.

If the Partenopei do sell the Nigerian international for that figure, he will be replaced by Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca up front and Leo Ostigard form Genoa would be brought in to add depth in defence.

Napoli also would consider making a couple of acquisitions to improve the midfield, with Mattias Svanberg of Bologna and Antonin Barak from Hellas Verona attracting the attention of the Partenopei.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 25 Serie A matches in 2021/22 so far.