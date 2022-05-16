Napoli duo Koulibaly and Fabian attract Barcelona interest

Barcelona are reportedly planning to acquire Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

The Blaugrana have secured second place in La Liga but they are also 12 points behind league winners Real Madrid and they are looking to bridge their gap on their rivals for next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Catalans are turning to Serie A for reinforcements, especially the Neapolitan side. Both Koulibaly and Fabian have a year left remaining on their contracts, and with renewal discussions expected to be problematic, Barcelona are starting to enquire about the Napoli duo.

The French-born Koulibaly joined the Partenopei from Belgian club Genk in 2014 and he has gone on to become one of the best centre-backs in Serie A.

Meanwhile, joining Barcelona would signal return home to Spain for Fabian Ruiz, who left Real Betis for the southern Italian club in the summer of 2018.

Both players featured for Napoli when the Partenopei were eliminated from this season’s Europa League by Barcelona at the intermediate stage.