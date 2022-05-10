Napoli eye Scamacca as Osimhen replacement

Napoli are planning for life without Victor Osimhen should the striker depart, with Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca paired with them.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Partenopei are not guaranteed to keep hold of Osimhen after his 17 league goals this season, with the Nigeria international drawing interest from the Premier League.

In the event that he does leave, Napoli have lined up Scamacca as his ideal replacement and will push to bring in the 23-year-old over the summer, as they hope to mount a Scudetto challenge next season.

Scamacca has caught the eye with the Neroverdi this season and is expected to move on at the end of the campaign, with Inter and AC Milan amongst a host of clubs thought to be keeping a close watch on him.

The former Genoa striker has netted 14 Serie A goals this term and his form saw him break into Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad.