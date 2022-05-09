Napoli plan to sign Atalanta’s Musso as part of goalkeeper overhaul

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso could become a Napoli player in the summer as the Partenopei intend to make a few changes in that position.

The southern Italian club are unlikely to keep David Ospina and Alex Meret beyond the 2021/22 campaign, prompting Ciucciarelli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to look elsewhere.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Ospina is contracted to Napoli until the end of June but he is unlikely to sign a new contract as Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to meet the Colombian’s request for a wage of €2 million per season.

Meanwhile, Meret is searching for regular playing time and continuity, which he has struggled to get since joining from Udinese in 2018, and Torino are in a position to sign the 25-year-old.

Although Musso joined Atalanta from Udinese in the summer of 2021, he could be leaving La Dea after just one season and Napoli have identified him as their choice to replace Ospina and Meret.

If the Neapolitans cannot sign the Argentine, they are also looking at Guglielmo Vicario from Cagliari, who is currently on loan at Empoli.