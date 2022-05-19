Parma to take Empoli’s place in Serie A Femminile

With Serie A Femminile becoming fully professional from 2022/23, Parma are set to take Empoli‘s place in the Italian top flight.

Parma had just this season earned promotion to Serie C, having invested in their women’s side since Kyle Krause‘s purchase of the club in 2020.

As happened a year ago with Sampdoria purchasing Florentia San Gimignano’s place in the top tier of Italian women’s football, the Gialloblu are now set to do the same with Empoli.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that the deal is close to completion, with only fine details needing to be finalised.

It has not yet been confirmed where Parma will play their home matches.

As for Empoli, it also remains to be seen what their next step will be. They could take Parma’s recently-earned place in Serie C, or they could turn their focus to their underage setup before deciding to return to having a women’s first team further down the line.