Roma confirm Europa League place with Torino win

Roma wrapped up their first Serie A season under Jose Mourinho by confirming Europa League qualification with a 3-0 last-day win away at Torino on Friday night.

Tammy Abraham was on song for the Giallorossi as he scored twice to close the curtain on a successful first year in Italian football, with Lorenzo Pellegrini scoring their third late on to be sure of the points at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Abraham opened the scoring with half an hour played and, in doing so, became the highest-scoring Englishman in a single Serie A season with his 16th of the campaign, with Pellegrini playing the role of provider and assisting the No.9.

Ten minutes later he was celebrating his 17th of the term, stepping up to convert a penalty and give Roma a comfortable two-goal lead to take in at the break.

From there, against a Toro side with nothing at stake, Roma were cruising towards the finish line.

They were presented with a chance to get a third goal, again from the penalty spot, and Pellegrini made no mistake. It came as something of a surprise that Abraham didn’t look to net a hat-trick.

Roma now end the season in sixth, behind Lazio above them in fifth. They now cannot be caught by either Fiorentina or Atalanta behind them.