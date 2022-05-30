Roma plan to sign Udinese’s Deulofeu

Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu has become a target for Roma in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old was fundamental in helping the Zebrette secure their safety in Serie A for another season, scoring 13 goals and supplying five assists in 34 league matches.

La Repubblica reports that Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto has Deulofeu on his list of transfer targets and there has been some contact with the agent of the Spanish forward.

The Zebrette talisman is contracted to the Friulian club until June 2024.

A transfer to Roma would make the Giallorossi the third Italian club that Deulofeu has played for. He joined AC Milan on loan for the second half of the 2016/17 season and he found the back of the net four times in 18 competitive matches.

Since joining Udinese in October 2020, the 28-year-old has played 50 competitive games for the Zebrette, scoring 15 goals and supplying seven assists.