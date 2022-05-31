Roma ready to move for Arsenal defender

Roma are monitoring negotiations between Arsenal and Real Betis for right-back Hector Bellerin and are ready to swoop should a deal break down.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Giallorossi are keen to bring the Spaniard to the Stadio Olimpico but it is dependent on whether Betis retain him after a positive season on loan, culminating in lifting the Copa del Rey.

Bellerin had fallen out of favour at Arsenal but regained his form back at Betis, although the Seville-based club appear unwilling to meet the €20 million agreed fee to sign him outright, despite the player’s wish to remain.

Whilst negotiations are ongoing, Roma are monitoring the situation and are ready to open talks with Arsenal should Betis fail to strike an agreement.

Elsewhere, fellow Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter have also shown some interest in the 27-year-old and could join the race to sign him this summer.

Aside from a loan spell at Watford as a teenager, Bellerin spent his entire senior career at Arsenal before moving to Betis last year.