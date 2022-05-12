Roma ready to reopen Zaniolo renewal talks

Roma are prepared to reignite discussions with star midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in an effort to tie him down to a longer contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi are now willing to find an agreement with the Italian international after previous talks faltered, and will focus on securing his signature after the Europa Conference League Final.

Zaniolo currently earns €2.6 million on his existing deal, running for another two years, and is pushing for a €4m wage, with a meeting between player and club scheduled for the end of the month.

However, Roma have not ruled out selling the former Inter youngster after a mixed season, but would demand in excess of €65m to part with him.

A decision will be made after Roma take on Feyenoord in Tirana on 25 May, as they seek a first piece of silverware under coach Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old marked his comeback from a second long-term knee injury to make 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals for the Lupi.