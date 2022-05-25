Roma win Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho‘s first season at Roma cannot be described as anything other than a success, ending the 2021/22 campaign by winning the inaugural Europa Conference League on Wednesday. The Giallorossi beat Feyenoord 1-0.

Having finished sixth in Serie A, it was clear from early on that the club, its players, and fans had bought into what Mourinho was looking to do in the Eternal City. That belief has now been rewarded with silverware.

Nicolo Zaniolo got the game’s only goal on the night, showing impressive skill to take the ball down and finish in a crowded area.

Winning the first-ever edition of the competition, Mourinho has become the first person to win each of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.