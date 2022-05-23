Sacchi most impressed with Leao in AC Milan squad

Arrigo Sacchi has revealed that Rafael Leao is the player that has impressed him the most in AC Milan’s title-winning squad.

The Rossoneri defeated Sassuolo 3-0 to secure their first Serie A title in 11 seasons and the Portuguese winger assisted in all three goals.

When the former Milan tactician was asked who impressed him the most throughout the season, he had little doubts on his choice.

“I say Leao, because he is a boy who has enormous potential, but he is not always consistent in his performance,” Sacchi said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However, when he runs away in speed, it is truly a sight.”

Sacchi also reserved some praise for Milan defenders Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori, who were considered to be unknowns before their arrival in Milan, but they have both shown maturity beyond their years.

“I was also surprised by the two central defenders Kalulu and Tomori,” he said.

“Who knew them? Well done to the manager who discovered them and well done to them.”