Sacchi: The collective is AC Milan’s success secret

Former AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi has praised the unity of the current Rossoneri squad under coach Stefano Pioli, who won the Serie A title after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 on Sunday evening.

The 76-year-old won his only scudetto as a coach in 1987/88 before winning consecutive European Cups in 1989 and 1990, and he was impressed with the way the current Diavolo side have played throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

“I have no doubts about the secret of this success: the collective,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Milan have shown, although not always, that they are a collective on the pitch. And when they were a collective, that is often, it amused the public and implemented a European style of football, finally far from the old Italian tradition.

“A football made of pressing, enthusiasm, a spirit of sacrifice, good ball possession, synergy. When it comes to internalisation, then the maximum has really been reached.”

AC Milan are now level with city rivals Inter for Serie A titles with 19 each.