Salernitana avoid relegation with record low points total

Salernitana survived the drop for the first time in their history and they did so with the lowest required points total in Serie A.

The club from Campania had made immediate returns to Serie B in the 1947/48 and 1998/99 seasons, but they accumulated 31 points from 38 rounds in the 2021/22 campaign, securing their place in Italy’s top flight for 2022/23.

TuttoMercatoWeb report that this is the lowest points tally since Serie A featured 20 teams in the division from 2004/05 onwards.

Salernitana suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Udinese but the Granata were safe after Cagliari failed to beat Venezia in the other decisive fixture.

This is another historical survival from relegation for Salernitana coach Davide Nicola, who masterminded Crotone’s miraculous escape from the drop in their maiden Serie A campaign in 2016/17 and he also helped Torino survived a fall to the cadetti in 2020/21.

Nicola was the third coach the Campanian club had appointed this season after Fabrizio Castori and then Stefano Colantuono had struggled in the role.