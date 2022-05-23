Sampdoria coach Giampaolo spills beans on ownership scenario

Marco Giampaolo revealed after Sampdoria‘s 3-0 defeat to Inter on Sunday evening that an investor from the United States is interested in buying the Blucerchiati.

Il Doria had secured their safety in Serie A before their match with the Nerazzurri but he casted doubts about his own future in Liguria afterwards.

“Tomorrow the investor arrives, the American tycoon, he resets everything, and we will see,” Giampaolo said on DAZN. “Maybe I am no longer here, maybe I’ll leave before the others.”

Roman film producer Massimo Ferrero was the president of Sampdoria from June 2014 until December 2021, when he was arrested on changes of fraudulent bankruptcy.

He has been replaced as president by former defender Marco Lanna, who played for the Blucerchiati when they won their only Serie A title in 1990/91 and when they lost to Spanish giants Barcelona in the 1992 European Cup Final.

Giampaolo was appointed as Sampdoria coach for the second time in January to replace Roberto D’Aversa.