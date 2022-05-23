Sanchez and Vidal to leave Inter

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his compatriot Arturo Vidal will be leaving Inter in the summer.

Nerazzurri sporting director Giuseppe Marotta is planning to make significant changes to the Biscione squad, and with the Chilean duo now in their mid-30s as well as being reduced to playing cameos, their roles became increasingly limited under coach Simone Inzaghi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Sanchez and Vidal will be leaving Inter, and the central midfielder in particular is in advanced talks to join Brazilian club Flamengo.

Sanchez is 33 years old and he has been with the Nerazzurri since 2019. During his time with the club, he has played 109 competitive matches and scored 23 goals. This season, he scored five goals in 27 Serie A games.

Vidal has recently turned 35 years old and he has been with Inter since October 2020. He has played 71 competitive matches and found the back four times.

Both players came off the bench in Inter’s 4-2 victory against Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final in May.