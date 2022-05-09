Serie A Femminile: Juventus clinch the title and Fiorentina avoid the drop

The penultimate weekend of Serie A Femminile proved decisive for multiple teams but the relegation scrap will go down to the final day of the season.

Juventus clinched the title with Roma securing second place and Champions League football behind them. Fiorentina managed to avoid the drop but Pomigliano are now in serious trouble.

Five straight Serie A Femminile titles for Juventus Women

It has been expected for some time but the form of others has meant Juve have had to wait until the penultimate weekend of the season to clinch their fifth consecutive Serie A Femminile title.

A 3-1 victory at home to Sassuolo on Saturday was enough to make sure Joe Montemurro kept the Bianconere’s dominance intact during his first season at the club.

A swift breakaway on the half-hour mark was calmly finished off by Barbara Bonansea. Just five minutes later a teasing cross from Valentina Cernoia bounced off the post and Cristiana Girelli was able to stab it home.

The Neroverde threatened a comeback at the beginning of the second half when Michela Cambiaghi’s deflected shot found the back of the net.

Juve soon nipped any chance of a comeback in the bud as Lisa Boattin finished off a move with a low shot from just inside the area.

Juventus were certainly made to work harder for the title this season and it offers great encouragement for the upcoming professional campaign where a more hard-fought title race could be in the offing.

Roma secure Women’s Champions League football

It was also a historic day for Roma as they qualified for the Women’s Champions League for the first time in their history.

They clinched it in style too by beating mid-table Sampdoria 8-0 on Saturday afternoon. The scoring was opened by a great strike from Annamaria Serturini and by half time Valeria Pirone had added two of her own and Manuela Giugliano had also gotten in on the act.

Four more goals came in the second half from four different goalscorers, something that will have pleased coach Alessandro Spugna greatly. Paloma Lazaro, Beata Kollmats, Sophie Haug and Elisa Bartoli all got on the score sheet.

AS Roma Women are formed ? ????

We win our first major trophy ? ????

We qualify for the Champions League ?? ???

What an adventure so far – and we’re just getting started!

#ASRoma #ASRomaWomen pic.twitter.com/Poge0WxJOX — AS Roma Women ?? (@ASRomaWomen) May 7, 2022

Considering the poor start to the season that the Giallorosse had, it is remarkable that they still have the chance to end the season just two points behind Juventus. They also have the chance to win the Coppa Italia again by beating the Bianconere in the final.

That would certainly cap a remarkably successful season for Spugna’s side and give them a great launchpad into the professional season.

Fiorentina avoid the drop but Pomigliano get sucked in

For the past couple of weekends, it has looked like the final relegation place will be taken by either Fiorentina or Napoli.

Both of those teams managed to get all three points from their games this weekend but it has only resulted in salvation for one of them.

Fiorentina managed to win 1-0 away at Pomigliano thanks to an early goal from Daniela Sabatino. Napoli meanwhile, won 3-1 against Empoli.

That leaves the Azzurre in tenth on 19 points, Pomigliano in ninth with 20, and Fiorentina in eighth with 21. Whilst it may not seem that Fiorentina are safe with a game to play, the fact that Napoli and Pomigliano face each other on the final day means La Viola cannot be caught by both teams.

It would have been a serious shock if Fiorentina had been relegated this season but they have scraped over the line.

As for Pomigliano, they will now know that defeat will see them going straight back down to Serie B having only come up last season.

A goal-fest in Verona & a derby win for Milan

It has been clear for almost the entirety of the season that both Hellas Verona and Lazio would be heading down to Serie B.

Lazio have made a better fist of it in the second half of the season and are now eight points ahead of Verona, but the Biancoceleste are still seven points from safety going into the final weekend.

Both teams are determined to go out with a bang though as they drew 4-4 on Sunday. Lazio were 3-0 up after 36 minutes but found themselves 4-3 down with 20 minutes to play. Beatrix Fordos got a stoppage-time equaliser to stop Verona from getting their second win of the season.

There was also a Derby della Madonnina this weekend which went the way of AC Milan. They comfortably beat Inter 3-0 with goals from Lindsey Thomas, Celeste Boureille and Linda Tucceri Cimini.

That result means they clinched third place in front of Sassuolo, but a lack of Champions League football will be a disappointment for the Rossonere.

Serie A Femminile Round 21 results:

Inter 0-3 AC Milan

Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo

Roma 8-0 Sampdoria

Hellas Verona 4-4 Lazio

Empoli 1-3 Napoli

Pomigliano 0-1 Fiorentina