Serie A Player of the Week | Round 35

Juventus secured a 2-1 victory against Venezia on Sunday thanks to goals from Leonardo Bonucci and he has been selected as the Player of the Week for Round 35.

The veteran defender celebrated his 35th birthday and he provided the scoring touch while his forwards did not.

Bonucci gave Juventus the lead after just seven minutes when young midfielder Fabio Miretti delivered a free-kick to the far post, Matthijs De Ligt headed the ball into the middle of the penalty area, and the birthday boy headed the ball into the net.

Mattia Aramu equalised with a stunning strike less than 20 minutes from time, but the Bianconeri did not have to wait too long to regain the lead, as Miretti’s corner form the right was headed into the net by the 35-year-old centre-back.

With that victory and Roma drawing 0-0 against Bologna, Juventus sealed their qualification for the 2022/23 Champions League campaign. Although Bonucci was sold in defence, it was finishing touch that gave his team such a valuable victory.