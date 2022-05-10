Serie A Player of the Week | Round 36

Rafael Leao did not score as AC Milan returned to the Serie A summit with a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona, but was named Player of the Week in Round 36 for his over contribution.

After Inter had defeated Spezia 4-2 on Friday and returned to the top of the table, it needed a reaction from the Rossoneri and it was the 22-year-old who inspired them to victory at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday night.

As soon as play started in Verona, the Portuguese attacker was driving at the Mastini defence at pace, which could have twice brought Milan penalties when challenged inside the box, and eventually created the equaliser for Sandro Tonali with another purposeful run.

Just after the break, on 49 minutes, it was Leao’s searing pace that allowed him to burst from the halfway line, leaving several Verona players in his wake, and cut the ball back for Tonali to score a second goal.