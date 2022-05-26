Serie A Player of the Week | Round 38

Two more crucial goals from Olivier Giroud secured a first Serie A title in 11 years for AC Milan and earned the Frenchman our final Player of the Week award of the campaign in Round 38.

AC Milan only needed one point to wrestle the Scudetto away from neighbours Inter, but the veteran striker’s brace against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday evening helped deliver an emphatic 3-0 win.

The 35-year-old required a touch of good fortune to give the Rossoneri the lead on 17 minutes, though, as his deflected strike from 10 yards squirmed through the legs of Neroverdi goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

15 minutes later, it was Giroud again who sent the travelling Milanisti into rapturous celebration. Another cut back from Rafael Leao being struck far more crisply into the back of the net and all but securing the title.