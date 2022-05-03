Serie A Team of the Week | Round 35

AC Milan earned a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina while Inter won 2-1 against Udinese, and Napoli thrashed Sassuolo 6-1.

Juventus defeated Venezia 2-1, Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw against Salernitana, and Lazio won a thrilling encounter 4-3 against Spezia.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona won 2-1 against Cagliari, Torino came back to beat Empoli 3-1, and Sampdoria defeated Genoa 1-0 in a dramatic Derby della Lanterna.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 35 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Emil Audero – Sampdoria (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Kept a clean sheet in the Derby della Lanterna and he prevented Genoa from scoring a late equaliser when he saved a penalty from the often-reliable Domenico Criscito in stoppage time.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (3 apps)

Despite the pressure applied by Fiorentina, the Rossoneri defence kept their cool and the English centre-back was not overawed during the game.

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus (2 apps)

The Bianconeri defender celebrated his 35th birthday with victory against Venezia and he scored both goals for his team.

Federico Fazio – Salernitana

The tall Argentine was a rock in defence against Atalanta and his experience has vital to the Granata’s hopes of survival.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (3 apps)

Provided a great attacking threat on the left flank for the Nerazzurri and he scored the opening goal against Udinese.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (5 apps)

Involved in many attacking moves for the Biancocelesti and he scored their third goal of the game against Spezia.

Albin Ekdal – Sampdoria

Protected the Blucerchiati defence, won plenty of balls in midfield, and was effective in his distribution.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (5 apps)

Laid the foundations for the Partenopei’s comprehensive victory against Sassuolo with assists for the first two goals.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (3 apps)

The Belgian veteran displayed some of his class in the emphatic win against Sassuolo, finding the back of the net twice.

Andrea Belotti – Torino

It seems that the Granata captain will leave the club at the end of the season. If he does, he left one more lasting memory against Empoli, scoring a hat-trick in the last 12 minutes of the game.

Gianluca Caprari – Hellas Verona (5 apps)

Mesmerised the Cagliari defence with his skills and scored with a fabulous strike to double the lead for the Gialloblu.