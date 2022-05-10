Serie A Team of the Week | Round 36

AC Milan remain on top of Serie A with a 3-1 victory against Hellas Verona while Inter came back from 2-0 down to defeat Empoli 4-2.

Napoli needed just one goal to defeat Torino, Juventus lost 2-1 to Genoa, and Fiorentina won 2-0 against Roma.

Elsewhere, Atalanta defeated Spezia 3-1 and Lazio beat Sampdoria 2-0.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 36 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation! Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Genoa (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Made some important interventions in the victory against Juventus.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (4 apps)

Displayed a cool head and assurance at the back in the victory against Hellas Verona.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (7 apps)

The Senegal international produced another fine performance in defence and he ensured that the Torino attack were in for a hard time.

Domenico Criscito – Genoa

Solid in defence and timed the right moments to go forward. He also had the courage to step up and score the winning penalty against Juventus despite his miss against Sampdoria the week before.

Nicolas Gonzalez – Fiorentina (6 apps)

Earned and converted the penalty that opened the scoring for the Gigliati, and he remained a danger in open play with his pace and dribbling.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (7 apps)

Known for ability to control the play, the Italian midfielder discovered his scoring touch with a double away to Hellas Verona.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (5 apps)

Supplied the assist for Patric to open the scoring and he also doubled the lead with a fine solo effort.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (4 apps)

Often posed an attacking threat down the left flank, even when his team were trailing, and he was involved in the build-up for a couple of the goals.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta (4 apps)

The Spezia defence could not handle his skills and movement. Opened the scoring after finishing a neat team move and he assisted for Mario Pasalic to score the sealer.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (4 apps)

His double against Empoli took the Argentine’s tally to five goals in as many Serie A games and 19 goals for the season.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan (3 apps)

The Hellas Verona defence could not control the Portuguese winger. Provided plenty of attacking flair and assist for both of Sandro Tonali’s goals.