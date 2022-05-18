Serie A Team of the Week | Round 37

AC Milan edge close to the Serie A title after defeating Atalanta 2-0 while Inter kept their hopes alive with a 3-1 win against Cagliari.

Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw against Lazio, Napoli sent Genoa down to Serie B after winning 3-0, and Fiorentina suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sampdoria.

Elsewhere, Spezia defeated Udinese 3-2, Sassuolo won 3-1 away to Bologna, and Empoli drew 1-1 against Salernitana.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 37 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The Azzurri shot-stopper produced one of the greatest goalkeeping performances of the season, if not the best. Made several fantastic saves throughout the match and also denied Salernitana winger Diego Perotti from the penalty spot.

Salva Ferrer – Spezia

The Aquilotti defender made an impact thanks to his attacking play, supplying two assists in the away victory against Udinese.

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan (6 apps)

Another impeccable performance from the young Frenchman who ensured that Atalanta did not breach the Rossoneri defence.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan (3 apps)

The Rossoneri left-back often stands out thanks to his marauding runs but his performance against Atalanta will be remembered for an outstanding solo goal.

Abdelhamid Sabiri – Sampdoria

Supplied the assist for Fabio Quagliarella’s goal and then he scored the sealer against Fiorentina.

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli (4 apps)

Impressed with his ball-winning as well as passing, and he sealed the win against Genoa with his first goal of the season.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (7 apps)

Troubled the Juventus defence with his runs from midfield and he scored a dramatic equaliser in injury time for the Biancocelesti.

Daniele Verde – Spezia (2 apps)

The diminutive winger has been a major source of creativity for the Aquilotti this season, and he produced a splendid performance against Udinese, scoring once and supplying an assist.

Gianluca Scamacca – Sassuolo (3 apps)

His ability to hold up the play was decent, but his finishing ability clearly stood out against Bologna, scoring twice to take his season total to 16 Serie A goals.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (5 apps)

Found the back of the net twice against Cagliari, taking his tally to over 20 goals for the first time in a league campaign, and the win keeps the Nerazzurri’s hopes of consecutive Serie A titles alive.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan (4 apps)

The Atalanta defence could not contain his pace and movement, and he opened the scoring against La Dea, taking his tally to three goals in his last five games.